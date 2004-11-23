Dan Rather is retiring. Excellent. The sad thing is that ABC News broke the story. Had CBS done so, we'd be questioning the accuracy of the story. Rather himself is still out interviewing handwriting experts to verify that he is retiring.

With John Roberts proving himself to be a partisan hack in the Rather mould, I have a recommendation for a new anchor at CBS.

Ladies and Gentlemen, let's start a campaign for Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf, the former Iraqi Minister of Information.