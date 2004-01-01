Effect of Stocks' Big Year May Not Stop at Wall St.

The U.S. stock market scored a huge comeback in 2003, ending the worst decline in at least a generation and lifting well-known indexes 25% to 50%.

The significance of the turnaround, after three years of heavy losses, may go beyond the gains investors will tally on their brokerage and mutual fund statements. I hope Bush will finally use the stock market to make his case for choice in social security. If he gets the investor class on board, his re-election, and the GOP's dominance, is assured.