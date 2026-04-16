Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
13m

The minority at the fringes are getting all the attention while the vast majority are simply trying to go about their lives.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bob Raphael's avatar
Bob Raphael
2m

I am 79 years old living alone very sick and I no longer recognize my country. I can no longer recognize my country.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture