With her phone list released we discover a Republican Senator, a conservative no less, on the list.

No doubt tomorrow the media and the lefties will be clamoring for the right to repudiate the senator in question. The left cannot abide a hypocrite. If one does not revel in his sin, they hate him.

I'll tell you what, I'll pray for the senator and his wife. I'll ask God to give them strength and strong faith. And I'll repudiate the senator just as soon as the lefties decide to toss Ted Kennedy for killing Mary Jo Kopeckne