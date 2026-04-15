I’ve had enough to say about the President and his social media shenanigans, but I want to note a solid strategic decision. First, I want to engage in a moment of housekeeping that I hope you’ll go through.

Housekeeping

This is not a complaint. I just want you to understand it. I want you to see this chart of subscribers for Easter Week. Every year, this pattern happens. I spend the week focused on Holy Week, and those who want just the raw politics tap out. We get a bump on Good Friday, and by Easter, it is gone. Some people really hate the theology. This happens each year, though this year the unsubscribe rate was a bit higher. My suspicion is, based on where subscribers have come from in the past year, these aren’t people really into religion.

I consider myself a pretty multifaceted person. I am a Christian. I am a conservative. I have occasional heterodox opinions in politics compared to the tribe I’m supposed to be in, but I believe in Christian orthodoxy. I’m happy to support the President and praise him as appropriate. But I will not pretend the bad things are good. I am sure the grifter class sleeps quite well at night on their pile of cash, beclowning themselves daily to excuse the bad things or insist they are good. That’s not me or my style.

Some people only want cheerleading, and I am, as a result, not their cup of tea.

Last year, I lost a radio station because the station manager did not think I was sufficiently pro-Trump. When radio competitors call stations that air my show, they make sure to inform the local station that I am “NeverTrump and might alienate the local audience.” The show keeps growing, and the ratings are great, but there are whole radio companies that have no interest in the show because they think they have to cater to the most hardcore Trump supporters.

Side note — I actually had a radio station owner tell me he wouldn’t put me on his station because once, when I filled in for Rush Limbaugh, I told a caller I tended to say “Democratic Party”. After all, that is the actual, legal name of the party, as opposed to the “Democrat Party” that the caller thought I should say. 🤷‍♂️🙄

Two weeks ago, I lost a pretty significant source of income for “problematic views” when it comes to certain Trump policies. I have lost advertisers for the same reason, but I have also lost advertisers for believing simply that marriage is between a man and a woman. I’ve had stations refuse to pick me up because I talk about faith, not just politics.

And I’m fine with all of that. It used to bother me, but now I kind of wear it as a badge of honor as I see so many people double down on things publicly that they privately do not believe. I do well, in large part because of all of you and my local radio station in Atlanta, which pays me a salary. I have no plans to change how I cover what I cover and the topics I cover or my opinions on those topics. For every MAGA person who insists I am NeverTrump, there’s a Trump hater who insists I have drunk the kool-aid.

There is a practical issue for pulling back the curtain, though. The other day, I got asked by a reader about turning on the activism portal over the TSA shutdown so people can call their members of Congress, etc. I had to cancel the contract. It costs $50,000.00. It is excellent, and I loved having it. But we only have so much revenue.

I’d love to add back the activism portal. It is world-class. I’d love to do more video, improve the video, travel to do on-camera interviews, etc. We’ve got a great vision for the future, and as revenue grows, we will grow. We are a small operation. One day, I hope I get private jet money. That is not in the cards for now. What is in the cards is principled consistency headed towards a 2028 election when we’re going to watch some major right-wing influencers and personalities completely reinvent themselves, again, in search of new post-Trump gravy trains. It will be amazing to watch.

So, thank you to all of you for reading, your prayers for my family, and your friendship. For those of you who have not converted from free subscribers to paid subscribers, now is a great time to do it.

And now, I actually do want to point out a good thing the President has done, because it is starting to reshape and realign parts of the world in our favor.