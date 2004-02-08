The Corner on National Review Online has lots of comments about Bush on MTP. Robert Holcomb and I don't think it did much good, but probably didn't hurt him either.

The Inside The Beltway and journalist types think it probably did hurt him -- some think quite a bit. This is the problem. If regular joe types watched it, they'd probably like it. But, it was the Beltway types that watched it and they will set the tone of how it is reported for those regular joes getting up to go to church or play golf.

That's a problem.