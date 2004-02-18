RealClear Politics has the details:

Over the last few months, Democrats haven't missed a chance to point out that corporate profits are way up. It's their way of insinuating that big businesses are in bed with the Bush administration and together they are robbing the country blind and sticking it to little guys like me and you.

Well here's something you probably won't hear reported in the media and you certainly won't hear from Democrats (there you go being redundant again! - ed.): the U.S. Treasury reports that corporate tax revenues were up 30% in the first quarter of FY 2004.