Turkey ain't exactly the land of the free. But then, Ocalan is a terrorist thug.

Two members of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party have been arrested for calling Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan "Mr Ocalan".

The remark came on Saturday in a press statement about prison conditions by two local officials of the Democratic People's Party.

They referred to Abdulllah Ocalan as "sayin", which also means "respected and esteemed" in Turkish.

They are now accused of "propaganda in favour of a terrorist organisation."