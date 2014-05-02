A Sterling Example for 05/02/2014
The current owner of the Clippers, Donald Sterling, is not a very nice man. He has been sued repeatedly for race-based discrimination. He has had to settle those cases. He is married and takes his girlfriend to basketball games, which too many people ...
The current owner of the Clippers, Donald Sterling, is not a very nice man.
He has been sued repeatedly for race-based discrimination. He has had to settle those cases. He is married and takes his girlfriend to basketball games, which too many people find acceptable. But what's more, it is pretty apparent his girlfriend goaded Donald Sterling into saying what he said for reasons that sti ...
Updated: Fri May 02, 2014