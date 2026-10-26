With 8 days to go, the House is gone. The generic ballot averages put Democrats ahead by somewhere between 7 and 9 points, depending on whose average you trust. The final CNBC All-America Economic Survey, released Friday, has Democrats at 52% and Republicans at 45%. Republican support has been sliding since late September, and there is no sign of a floor. A party does not hold a narrow House majority with numbers like that. The upside for the GOP is that, due to redistricting, a Democratic win will probably be a majority of around twenty.

The Senate is a different story, though not a happy one. I think Republicans keep it, but barely, and it will cost them seats they could have held with better candidates.

North Carolina is gone. Roy Cooper has led Michael Whatley the whole way, and a recent survey has him up 10 points, 49% to 39%. Ohio is a coin flip. Sherrod Brown leads Jon Husted 52% to 47% in the Fox News poll. Brown is a known quantity to Ohio voters, and Husted is an appointed senator dragged down by Ohio’s gubernatorial nominee and a scandal-plagued House candidate in Max Miller.

Abdul El-Sayed leads Mike Rogers by roughly 2 points in the averages, and Marist has him up 50% to 48%. I still think Rogers wins. El-Sayed has spent the cycle showing Michigan who he is — hostile to Israel, for defunding the police until he was against it, and a doctor who never practiced medicine but slaughtered dogs in an animal shelter — while the press has spent the cycle trying not to notice. Michigan voters have been paying closer attention than the people covering the race, and Michigan polling historically undercounts Republican strength.

Texas is closer than it ought to be. A University of Houston survey has James Talarico ahead of Ken Paxton 48% to 46%. Republicans bought that problem when they nominated Paxton, but Texas is still Texas, and I think it holds for the GOP.