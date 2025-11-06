The United States of America is 3.8 million square miles, filled with three hundred forty million people, producing over $30 trillion in gross domestic product per year. We are the fourth largest country by land, third by population, and second by GDP. We no longer know each other, care for each other, nor like each other. We are a nation of isolated people staring at screens and filled with existential terrors about the other, whoever the other might be.

On Tuesday night across America, those existential terrors played out with fear of the other. Hispanic voters who voted for Donald Trump and Republicans in 2024, swung back to Democrats in 2026. They were fine with deporting gang bangers and criminals, but maybe not Jose down the street, who works as a gardener. Young men in Virginia voted for the Democrats’ white female gubernatorial nominee instead of the Republicans’ black female gubernatorial nominee. In New York, voters decided they preferred the smiling communist to the scowling Cuomo who killed their grandparents and sexually harassed their granddaughters. In Georgia, two Democrats got elected to statewide offices because Republicans did not even know it was Election Day.

When Democrats control the White House, Republicans vote as if their physical lives depend on it and vice versa. The election was bound to go badly for the GOP. Some Republicans are waving it all away because it was New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia. Others believe the sky is falling. The tell that it would be bad for Republicans was Barack Obama on the campaign trail while Donald Trump stayed off it. Trump, when not on the ballot, tends to motivate Democrats more than Republicans to vote. Republicans should use Tuesday as a wakeup call to up their game for the midterms.

Though we are a vast and divergent land of good people, Americans sort of hate each other these days. The further away from a screen one is, the less they hate and the more they love their neighbor. Our digital world is designed to capture our attention, isolate us, and motivate us with dread and terror. It is working quite well to keep people riled up and angry.

But what actually happened Tuesday? If you hate tariffs, you think tariffs cost the GOP. If you hate deportations, you think that cost the GOP. If you hate Trump, you think he cost the GOP. But what is the truth? We can get a sense of it from a common concern raised by voters across the nation from California to Texas to Georgia to Virginia to New York. Voters have moved on from blaming Joe Biden and Democrats to blaming Donald Trump and Republicans for the cost of living being too high.

On Wednesday, in the United States Supreme Court, President Trump’s Solicitor General, John Sauer, admitted to the Justices that President Trump’s use of tariffs could be replicated by a future Democratic President who could declare a climate emergency and impose massive tariffs on imported parts for gas powered vehicles. If the Supreme Court does not save Mr. Trump from himself and, instead, says his tariffs are constitutional, Mr. Trump will have constructed the policy used by Democrats to destroy industries to save the planet.

I think tariffs are harming the economy and now think even worse of President Trump’s strategy. But others insist tariffs are saving the economy. Perhaps tariffs are not to blame. In practical terms, it does not matter, because tariffs are President Trump’s biggest economic idea and voters now blame him, not Mr. Biden, for the economy.

Whether one blames tariffs or deportations raising labor costs or any other issue, the actual issue is the economy. In every election in the United States where the voters in all the various, vast, divergent states shift in the same direction, those elections are economic elections. Your issue, your pet cause, and your view (and mine) do not matter. The election is about the economy. How and why are different and multifaceted issues. But Republicans, to mitigate midterms, must understand it remains the economy, stupid. So make people feel better off than when Joe Biden was President.

A Word on Heritage and Kevin Roberts

I said what I said the other day, but I need to say something more.

Kevin Roberts, showing his good character, has stepped up and owned what he did. I have seen others savage him and/or Heritage as antisemitic, which is not true. I’ve also seen some start attacking various Christian staffers at Heritage for statements they’ve made about how their faith interacts with others. I am, personally, offended by people trying to drag a Heritage staffer for trying to be a Christian in public. That is shameful.

In this piece from the Free Beacon about Kevin Roberts’ meeting with staff, they quote Robert Rector, who has been at the Heritage Foundation for over forty years.

He harkened back to William F. Buckley Jr., the National Review founder. “I hope you know who he is,” Rector said. “The boundaries that he set forth, William Buckley, in the early 1960s, were twofold. You have to expunge all anti-Semitism, all of it. But that’s just part of it … the other is you have to expel the lunatics. Ok? The lunatics who think that Eisenhower is a communist. And we have them back now. Ok? They are both here, back, just the way they were in 1959. And we have to go back and set the general parameters. You say, ‘Oh, we don’t cancel.’ We do cancel. Did we cancel David Duke? Yes. Did we cancel the John Birch Society? Yes, ok. Because they were harmful. Because if they’re in your movement you look like clowns. The issue here is Tucker Carlson … Tucker’s show is like stepping into a lunatic asylum.”

Rector is absolutely right and the crazy has been let in. The Heritage Foundation has always had a gatekeeping role in the movement. Abandoning it and trying to minister to the insane as the organization has is a foolish endeavor, particularly because those people do not want to be part of the conservative movement.

But Kevin Roberts and the Heritage Foundation are not antisemites; shame on anyone attacking them as such, and Roberts’ willingness to take ownership of what happened is good.

Also, will Heritage now distance itself from Tucker Carlson? That is still unresolved. When the rest of us are told there can be no enemies to the right of us, but Tucker platforms gay Nazis and Hitler apologists instead of, I don’t know, fighting the Left, maybe it is time to shun him.