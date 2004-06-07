Check out this drivel from the New York Pravda's editorial page:

The nation's 40th president was absent from the public eye for a long time before his death, but his complicated legacy endures. Although Mr. Reagan did reverse course and approve some tax increases in the face of mounting deficits â€” in stark contrast to President Bush nowadays â€” he was still responsible for turning the Republican Party away from its fiscally conservative roots. The flawed theory behind the Reagan tax cuts, that the ensuing jolt to the economy would bring in enough money to balance the budget, is still espoused by many of the Republican faithful, including President Bush.

One of Mr. Reagan's advisers, David Stockman, later wrote that the real aim of fiscal policy was to create a "strategic deficit" that would slam the door and reduce the size of the federal government. Such thinking is far too prevalent in Washington to this day, and helps explain why plenty of conservatives don't seem all that bothered by the government's inability to balance its books.

When Ronald Reagan was elected, the institution of the presidency and the nation itself seemed to be laboring under a large dark cloud. Into the middle of this malaise came a most improbable chief executive â€” a former baseball announcer, pitchman for General Electric, Hollywood bon vivant and two-term California governor with one uncomplicated message: There was no problem that could not be solved if Americans would only believe in themselves. At the time, it was something the nation needed to hear. Today, we live in an era defined by that particular kind of simplicity, which expresses itself in semi-detached leadership and a black-and-white view of the world. Gray is beginning to look a lot more attractive. Way to go New York Pravda. Use an old man's death to slam President Bush for his "simple minded" leadership.

This, ladies and gentlemen, sums up why the intelligensia hates Bush -- he reminds them of Reagan. He's not afraid to make a clear cut decision without hedging his bets. The reason -- Bush, like Reagan, is comfortable in his own skin.

It's hard for the liberal elites to be comfortable in their own skin because most of them are white and believe the BS about white men being evil slave masters. They can't make any firm decision because it might hurt someone's feelings and they are flawed beings. It bothers them when someone comes around and shows them how to be a "real man."

The other funny thing is the line about fiscal conservatives. For the entirety of Reagan's presidency, the Times bemoaned him as a fiscal conservative who starves kids and kills poor people. Now, in a brilliant display of revisionism, Reagan was a fiscal liberal who spent us into debt , by cutting taxes -- not actually by spending.

This is why the liberal elites are out of touch. They lack a concept of reality.