No new point is really new and, brace yourself wife of mine, Newt Gingrich made the point the other day. Despite what we may think of Newton, his point was sound.

Before conservatives and Republicans start pushing their ideas through Congress, let's make sure they are sound. Remember, liberals thought their ideas were sound (they still think the minimum wage is sound) and look at the disaster their ideas have caused to families, to schools, etc.

I am a conservative because I think it best to move carefully and slowly. I am worried about the continued fall of the dollar. I am worried that if Republicans rush through an agenda, it might just blow up in their face. Move slowly and carefully people.