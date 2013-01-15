Aaron Schock Voted for Massive Tax Increases and Doesnâ€™t Want You to Know
Aaron Schock voted for the debt ceiling increase the last time. He also voted for the McConnell tax hike. Aaron Schock, all along, has been fine with raising taxes as long as he could look like he wasn’t. A group in Illinois decided to call him o...
Aaron Schock voted for the debt ceiling increase the last time. He also voted for the McConnell tax hike. Aaron Schock, all along, has been fine with raising taxes as long as he could look like he wasn’t. A group in Illinois decided to call him out on it. What did Aaron Schock do? He ran to his lawyer crying and the lawyer wrote a | Read More »