Written in jest because I know they'll read it.

Christy and I went to First Presbyterian this Sunday. We've been dealing with the church issue and what we feel is a growing need to have Evelyn interact with kids her age and us interact with people our age. Christy has friends in this Sunday School class and I know a few folks in there. It seems like a natural fit. Of course, with our traveling schedule, we're not very regular attendees of church in town lately -- and we have no intention of bailing on Vineville. Nonetheless we went.

And Dennis wasn't there. Sarah wasn't there. Rob McEwen, to whom I owe a phone call (sorry Rob, if you're reading), wasn't even there. Just Christy and me. More doughnuts for us, basically. I wonder if they knew we were coming? Hmmmm.... Heh.

In any event, Chip Miller preached a great sermon. The lady in the nursery bragged about Evelyn. That always makes me feel good.

Of course, this coming week, we'll be with family.