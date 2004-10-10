Earlier in the week, ABC News's political director, Mark Halperin, issued a memo which stated in part

“We have to get back to the place we were, where terrorists are not the focus of our lives, but they're a nuisance”

--John F. Kerry

Kerry distorts, takes out of context, and mistakes all the time, but these are not central to his efforts to win. We have a responsibility to hold both sides accountable to the public interest, but that doesn't mean we reflexively and artificially hold both sides "equally" accountable when the facts don't warrant that. I'm sure many of you have this week felt the stepped up Bush efforts to complain about our coverage. This is all part of their efforts to get away with as much as possible with the stepped up, renewed efforts to win the election by destroying Senator Kerry at least partly through distortions.

Well, they are now putting that to use. The Bush campaign today released a new ad that criticizes John Kerry for saying that "We have to get back to the place we were, where terrorists are not the focus of our lives, but they're a nuisance." The Bush campaign picked up on this in a new ad, which says, "Now Kerry says we need to et back to a place where terrorists are a nuisance like gambling and prostitution." ABC News says Bush selectively quoted Kerry and then provided the full quote, which is

"We have to get back to the place we were, where terrorists are not the focus of our lives, but they're a nuisanceâ€¦ I know we're never going to end prostitution. We're never going to end illegal gambling. But we're going to reduce it, organized crime, to a level where it isn't on the rise. It isn't threatening people's lives every day, and fundamentally, it's something that you continue to fight, but it's not threatening the fabric of your life."

The Bush ad sounds like it accurately reflects what Kerry said. More proof that Kerry doesn't get it and the media will cover up for him. Oh, and I could be wrong, but last I checked prostitutes and gamblers were not out to destroy the United States. Seems to me that makes a fundamental difference that Kerry, and it seems, ABC News just don't get.