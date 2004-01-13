I just caught up, over lunch, on some reading. One of them was Jay Nordlinger's Impromptus on National Review Online from yesterday. It contained this very interesting comment from Dean that will not hurt him with Dems, but will probably bite him hard in the general election.

Here's the most fascinating thing that Dean said on that [political commentary] show [in Montreal], in my opinion â€” not the (true) remarks on the Iowa caucus, not the other more publicized stuff: "I don't happen to agree with the [tax] deduction for people with children because I think that it does discriminate against people without children [so far, so good], and I also think that at a time when population control is a major issue in the world that that's not a good idea."

So, should we go the route of China, Dr. Dean?