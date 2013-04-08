About That RNC Declaration of War on Conservative Grassroots
A whole lot of people have sent me this Breitbart story asking for my comment on it. I’m not exactly known for being friendly with the establishment these days and it comports with everything I think about them. I’m not surprised by it at a...
A whole lot of people have sent me this Breitbart story asking for my comment on it. I’m not exactly known for being friendly with the establishment these days and it comports with everything I think about them. I’m not surprised by it at all. But a bunch of people who attended the meeting are defending Mike Shields. They tell me he was mischaracterized. They | Read More »