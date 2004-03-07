In my continuing drive to get a 527 off the ground, here is the text of my next ad:

[Kuwaiti male of about 30 years old in front of plain backdrop] "My name is Muhammed Bin Rashid Al Ali. When I was 12, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, my home.

"My father was imprisoned. He never came home. My sister was raped while my mother stood by helplessly.

"America rallied the world and saved my family and my country from Saddam Hussein.

"Mr. John Kerry voted against saving my country. Mr. John Kerry voted against defending my freedom.

"I'm glad America did not listen to Mr. Kerry then. I hope America doesn't listen to Mr. Kerry now."

"Paid for by the 'Saved By America Coalition.'"