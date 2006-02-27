A good friend of mine is trying to get started in political consulting. He called today to see if I had any current ad rate cards for the local tv and radio stations, which I do not. But, his issue is well taken.

For those of you getting into political consulting, you need to make your calls in the mornings. The ad guys are usually in the field in the afternoon making calls. And they very rarely promptly return phone calls.

Luckily, however, a lot will email you rate cards if you have an email address that you can easily leave on voicemail. Just be persistent.