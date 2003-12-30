Here is a very powerful interview with a community activist in Atlanta. I'll toss you the beginning. I didn't intend to read it, though it's not that long. But, the first paragraph drew me in.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Marlene Gaskill snorted "four or five lines" of cocaine. Then, for the first time in five decades, she drifted into a church. She was 66.

So began a spiritual renaissance that Gaskill credits for allowing her to overcome a troubled childhood, kick a decades-long drug habit and emerge as a community activist in Peachtree Corners.