Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jim Schroeder's avatar
Jim Schroeder
3h

The Russian collusion hoax was bought into by main stream newspapers not just individuals like you mentioned. We all need to be careful about what we take as fact in today’s world.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
3h

I am rather pleased that I am tech illiterate and have no idea how to use X, instagram and barely facebook. Even though I am signed up with x and instagram, I don't know how to access anything and really don't care to.

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