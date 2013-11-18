Much cynicism has been expressed over the past month about the effort, led by Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, to fight Obamacare. The discussion was about money or defeating Republicans or something other than what it was really about — undermining Obamacare with a united front.

It was always about undermining Obamacare, despite the claims of others. But those of us who were in this fight a ...



Updated: Mon Nov 18, 2013



