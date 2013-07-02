Africa Must Remain Poor With No Power or the World Will Boil Over
On June 29, 2013, President Obama participated in the “Young African Leaders Initiative Town Hall” in Johannesburg, South Africa. Toward the very end of his remarks, he said something very telling about his world view: Weâ€™re going to all ...
On June 29, 2013, President Obama participated in the “Young African Leaders Initiative Town Hall” in Johannesburg, South Africa. Toward the very end of his remarks, he said something very telling about his world view: Weâ€™re going to all have to work together to find ways in which collectively, we reduce carbon but we make sure that thereâ€™s some differentiation so that countries that are | Read More »