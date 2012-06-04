It has been a pleasure to be able to guest host for Neal Boortz on his nationally syndicated radio show. His show is the sixth or seventh largest in the nation and broadcasts out of WSB Radio in Atlanta, which is where my show is as well.

Today, Boortz announced he is retiring after a longer time on radio than most people. Herman Cain will take over the helm in January of 2013 and Boortz can start guest hosting for Herman and me.

It’s been a heck of a ride and I’ve been very honored to both get to know him and to sit in that Texas A&M monster of a chair.