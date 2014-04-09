With the primaries going as they are coupled with existing pledges from Republicans in the House of Representatives, it is becoming more and more certain that John Boehner will not remain as Speaker of the House after this year.

A number of candidates ahead in primaries, including John Ratcliffe in Texas and others, have pledged to oppose Boehner as Speaker come 2015. Likewise, by my count, there are enough existing members of the House to block him. The fall back for many is Eric Cantor, the House Majority Leader.

The candidates and incumbents who will not support Boehner should not support Cantor either. In fact, it is worth noting that Cantor has been one of the House leadership members intending to fly to Amelia Island this weekend. The purpose of the trip is to meet with the liberal Mainstreet Partnership. That organization is using union and George Soros related dollars to beat conservatives with liberal Republicans.

Cantor, Kevin McCarthy, and a number of other Republicans are flying down to meet with these Soros tools as they plot to defeat conservatives.

Neither Cantor nor McCarthy should be any more acceptable as Speaker than John Boehner. Conservatives would be wise to start working behind the scenes to get firm commitments against these two, just as they have for Boehner. We can start 2015 with fresh faces in leadership.

The post After Boehner, Cantor and McCarthy Are Not Options appeared first on RedState.