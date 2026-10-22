Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Russ Brian's avatar
Russ Brian
4d

I strongly agree and as a GA voter will do the same. Unfortunately, until the Trump/Vance team quits picking terrible candidates in primaries the Republicans are screwed. Then again, I've had it with both parties that have put us $40T in debt. I fear we are already beyond the tipping point. But I still sleep well at night knowing none of this earthly stuff matters.

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Paul Schlotfeldt's avatar
Paul Schlotfeldt
4dEdited

The orange elephant in the room here is Trump. Like a carpetbagger he goes around the country picking the candidate who kisses his fat ass the hardest. If they don't fall in line he calls them RINOs or Bush Republicans or a whole lot worse with his big mouth.

I'm tired of it and have been tired of it since 2016. I routinely leave lines blank if I have to. That's the least I can do for the party and more importantly for the country.

The biggest RINO is Trump.

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