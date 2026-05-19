Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kristy Shorr's avatar
Kristy Shorr
14m

As someone who isn’t an environmentalist but also not pro paving over the forest just because - my concern is the water usage for cooling down these things.

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
15m

When it comes to developing a technology that has the potential to destroy the viability of the entire human race, the last thing we want to do in come in second to China. ;)

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