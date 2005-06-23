The lefty secularists have lost a fight. Good!

A Pentagon investigation into complaints that evangelical Christians at the Air Force Academy have bullied Jews and cadets of other faiths found no overt discrimination, but "certainly insensitivity," military officials said yesterday.

"There is a lack of awareness on the part of some faculty and staff, and perhaps some senior cadets, as to what constitutes appropriate expressions of faith," said Lt. Gen. Roger Brady, Air Force deputy chief of staff for personnel.

The investigators' report said academy leaders and the Air Force should clarify policies on religious expression so religious minorities do not feel discriminated against or pressured.

Seven incidents were referred up the chain of command for possible investigation, but Gen. Brady did not provide details, saying only that "there's certainly insensitivity" at the academy.

The investigators' report came on the same day that a chaplain who spoke out against religious intolerance at the academy, Capt. MeLinda Morton, said she had resigned her commission after 13 years in uniform. She has said that she was fired from her position at the school and that a transfer to Japan was hastened for speaking out about the academy's religious climate.

School officials said her transfer was routine.