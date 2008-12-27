The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a profile of RedState and me. I went out and got a dead tree version of the paper and was surprised to find it on the front page.

In the coming debate over what a reformed and revived Republican Party should look like, one of the most influential voices from Georgia wonâ€™t belong to a governor, a congressman or a U.S. senator.

It will come from a 33-year-old former attorney, hunched over a keyboard in his Macon home, or tapping out his essays from the confines of a local coffeehouse on the edge of Mercer University.

Erick Erickson is editor-in-chief and the only paid employee of the 4-year-old conservative Web site RedState.com. He remains a near-stranger to Republicans who make up the grassroots, grits-and-eggs gatherings in Georgia.

But via the Internet, Erickson and his band of 20 volunteer contributors from across the country have become an essential, beyond-the-Beltway sounding board for a GOP that, nationally, has suffered a generational defeat at the hands of President-elect Barack Obama and his tech-savvy, Democratic army.