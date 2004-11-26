I really want to see a good up to date movie about Alexander the Great, who was a pretty impressive guy. But I knew Oliver Stone would ruin it with his post-modern communists and butchers are the good guys style of film making.

Oliver Stone has never met a mass murder he did not like. From Castro to Stalin to Hitler, Stone somehow thinks they are better men than good old Americans. I fail to understand why.

Luckily for normal folks, Steven Hunter agrees. He's the filme critic for WaPo.

Hat tip to Jonah Goldberg.

By the way, even if you aren't into detailed movie reviews, you should read it. It is quite a funny review with lots of shots at Stone and Farrell.