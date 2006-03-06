Other than a cough and the lingering effects of strong antibiotics, I am well and breathing without difficulty. Yesterday I made it to church and was able to plan my herb garden (a fancy way of saying one large pot into which I drop a few seeds). I didn't want to wear myself out, but it was nice to be in the sunshine, if only for a few minutes.

This morning Christy and I are taking Evelyn to the doctor for her 6 month check up! She's growing too fast. Then I need to get caught back up with work, which I have been away from since midweek last week -- I've been away from pretty much everything since last week. I've still got about 100 emails to go through that accumulated.

The definition of sick: Erick even avoids the computer.

I'm glad I'm better.