I’m going to start with a bit about me, but before you get tired and think it is me patting myself on the back, I hope you’ll read past that to the bigger point.

I get asked often what agenda I have or what is the point of what I am writing. The other day, I was tweeting about the absurdity of the No Kings protests and someone responded to another person’s reaction to my tweet with “I don’t get what his thought process is here or what he thinks to gain from it.” He then proceeded to catastrophize about Trump, which is more and more common these days among those who dislike Trump.

I was not looking to gain anything from my tweet. I just tweeted.

I don’t look for affirmation. I don’t look for access. I’m not looking to persuade elected officials.

The way I view what I do is pretty simple — I’m just trying to be truthful and tell people what I think about what is going on. They can take it. They can leave it. I’m not into world-building or narrative shaping. I think because Jesus Christ said He is “the way, the truth, and the life” the truth must be identifiable, ascertainable, and knowable in a way that makes it real, not what I or someone else wants. I’m not here to tickle ears.

If the President of the United States wants to take what I say and use it, fine. If not, fine. I’m not writing to impress, persuade, or get access to the President.

I certainly know people in the White House who read what I say and listen to my radio show. I can see the numbers for my livestream. Though I’m not on any radio station anywhere near Washington, DC., I had 108 unique individuals listening to my show over the internet within a 15-mile radius of the White House just yesterday. One of them, I know, works in the White House and texted me during a commercial break yesterday that when the President said “we” have achieved air superiority over Iran, he did mean the United States Air Force, but that we are just running air defense so Israel can operate on offense.

Whether they listen or not is up to them. I’m not chasing influence, access, etc. When I ran RedState, it was alluring, but it was also problematic. I made a conscious decision to stay in Middle Georgia and I can observe and comment on the whole world from here. I have no desire at all to go to Palm Beach nor do the fancy cocktail circuit while making derisive comments about the Georgetown Cocktail Circuit™️ all the right-leaning Animal Farm types do.

If I write useful, informative, or insightful stuff and people read it, that is fine with me. Then I get three glorious hours of radio to talk about whatever is on my mind and cover the news. I am blessed to do it without having to constantly throw chum in the water and fire up a crowd with the red meat talking points of the RNC or MAGA. As a result, my show has a pretty distinctive and unique voice and you often don’t know what I’m going to say or talk about.

I like that unpredictability.

I say that about me because I also know some want to persuade, build worlds, form narratives, and shape opinions to lead people in particular directions or to influence political leaders in unique ways.

The narrative that gained traction among parts of MAGA over the past number of years is pretty simple: Neocon warmongers caused George W. Bush to go on an adventure in Iraq and Afghanistan wherein we began a series of forever wars to be the world’s policeman and install democracy and we can never do that again. Any engagement in the Middle East will be just like that. Also, they whisper, that the Jews are bad.

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and so many more are advancing that narrative.

Frankly, and in reality, unlike Vietnam, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq never saw a draft and never affected a majority of the nation with young men living in fear of being called up to go die in a foreign land. The all-volunteer American military did a remarkable job. The political leadership and expert class certainly made a lot of mistakes along the way. But, in the end, Iraq and Afghanistan were more and more stable. Iran worked to undermine American interests in Iraq and, frankly, our political leadership helped them. In Afghanistan, the Afghanis were dying, but fewer and fewer Americans were dying. Now, the Taliban controls it all again.

Saying that, though, is borderline heretical these days because we’re supposed to believe both were disasters. 58,279 Americans died in Vietnam. 4,200 died in Iraq. 2,461 Americans died in Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, 20,000 Americans were wounded in action. Over 300,000 were wounded in Vietnam.

Those numbers are not to be dismissive of what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan, but to note the psychological impact of those two weighs heavily on a narrative that equates them to a modern Vietnam. It is not a truthful narrative.

Nonetheless, that narrative and talk of “forever wars” and “the world’s policeman” have taken root in corners of the right. A latent undercurrent is some serious antisemitism where “neocon” is the polite way of saying “globalist Jews.”

Now, in Iran, Israel is wiping out Iran’s capacity to build nuclear weapons.

The United States has committed limited defensive air forces and dropped zero bombs as of now, though we can hope for a few bunker busters to drop.

The people who have insisted we must no longer fight in the Middle East, cannot be in the business of policing the world, and must avoid “forever wars” are very, very adamant that what is happening right now is nation-building for the neocons.

We’re not even trying to overthrow Iran, let alone build a new nation.

But these people loudly insist that is what is happening. Why? Their rhetoric and hysteria do not match reality.

I can only conclude it is this.

They actually care very much about their narrative. They care greatly that Iraq and Afghanistan are the new Vietnam. They care greatly that the United States and its allies should leave rogue regimes alone. They do not want us helping Ukraine. They want to abandon Taiwan. They don’t even want Israel to wage war with or without us. They have built a narrative to convince Americans to isolate from the world so those opposed to the United States can take over, knowing once that happens the cost to rise again would be too great. They are, frankly, America Lasters masquerading as America First. Also, they think the Jews are bad.

The bottom line is that they do not care about the mission, the reality, the facts, or the methodology of ridding Iran of nukes. They care about perpetuating their false narrative. And they care greatly about their access and power.

Donald Trump is siding with Israel and with those who understand Iran is the only nation on the planet that believes the use of nuclear weapons is a rational end in itself.

I think the Tucker Carlsons of the world, Candace Owens, etc. are more invested in their philosophical opponents losing than in stopping Iran from getting a nuke. Their philosophical opponents winning suggests their influence is not as great as they led everyone to believe (Hint: It was never Trump telling reporters how much he and Tucker Carlson speak on the phone). They have built their clout and reputation on their access and influence. They have monetized it.

They post their pictures at the White House. They post their pictures hanging out at parties with the well-connected punditocracy and thought leaders of MAGA. They pontificate on their insider knowledge. And they have assured us they have the ear of and shape the thinking of Donald J. Trump.

But now it appears Donald Trump has taken their advice and chosen to do otherwise, which suggests he is his own man and not just the totem of their worldview. That undermines the monetized proposition of their clout. It now appears that the President of the United States does not need them as much as they thought and maybe, just maybe, a term-limited President is not as beholden to them and their worldview as they thought and suggested.

But worse, it suggests they would be okay with Iran getting nuclear weapons so long as their ideological opponents don’t get a win, which is not the proposition of grown-ups, but of a sophomoric elite.