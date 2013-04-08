This is profoundly unbelievable. Professor Melissa Harris-Perry of Tulane and MSNBC fame wants us to start treating children as property of the state. In an MSNBC promo spot â€” a promo spot for a supposed news channel â€” Melissa Harris-Perry says: â€œWe have never invested as much in public education as we should have because weâ€™ve always had a private notion of children, your kid | Read More »