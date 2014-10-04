1 14oz can of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup cocoa powder

2 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp salt

5 cups water

If you have a Vitamin blender, put it all in, turn on the soup setting and let it rip. For the rest of you, put the milk and cocoa powder in a pot. Use a rubber spatula to incorporate the two and get most of the lumps out. Add the rest of the ingredients and heat till steaming. Don't boil it. Now, you can serve it if you want. But if you really want to make it special, add 1 oz of amaretto to the mug. Then lightly drizzle some caramel sauce down the sides of the mug. Pour in the hot chocolate. Then, on top, put some whipped cream and drizzle caramel with a sprinkle of sea salt on top. That's how I make it for my wife.