Amazing Audio from @GRTL : â€œIf All Arenâ€™t Protected, None Are Protected.â€
There is a rumor the folks at Georgia Right to Life reject Genesis 5 – 10 because Noah couldn’t save all the animals, only pairs. Fox 5 Atlanta led their newscast last night with Georgia Right to Life joining pro-abortion groups to oppose p...
There is a rumor the folks at Georgia Right to Life reject Genesis 5 – 10 because Noah couldn’t save all the animals, only pairs. Fox 5 Atlanta led their newscast last night with Georgia Right to Life joining pro-abortion groups to oppose pro-life legislation in Congress. I have been telling you that Georgia Right to Life’s position has descended to the insane position of | Read More »