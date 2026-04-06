Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
6h

Well said Captain Glover. With God all things a possible. God, bless our military and thank you for rescuing that pilot. Our military is absolutely amazing. God, bless this country even though there are so many that hate it. Why we the people just can’t say thank you and be grateful for a job well done I’ll never know.

After all these years The NY Times still can’t get anything right.

Reply
Share
Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
6h

We are an amazing country.

Reply
Share
92 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture