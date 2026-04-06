On December 8, 1903, the New York Times declared, “Man won’t fly for a million years.” The experts told the Times, “To build a flying machine would require ‘the combined and continuous efforts of mathematicians and mechanics for one million to ten million years.’”

Nine days later, on the beach at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville and Wilbur Wright lifted off and soared 120 feet in twelve seconds. Then did it all again three more times that same day. Sixty-six years later, we set foot on the moon, and today we will orbit the moon for the first time since 1972.

On Good Friday, the Iranians shot down an F-15. It is the first successful attempt by Iran to shoot down one of our planes in this five-week mission. It is notable that the Russians most likely handed Iran radar and missiles to do it. The President should stop being naive about the Russians.

The pilots ejected, and one was quickly recovered. A movie could be written about the second pilot.

He ejected on Good Friday with the words “God is good.” We recovered him on Easter Sunday. Iranian citizens, getting wind that the man was in their area, took to the streets to prevent the Iranian military from being able to move into the area. The man walked for over 24 hours, climbed a mountain, and got rescued.

In a heavily militarized area, the Americans were able to land planes and a helicopter, leak from the CIA that there’d be a mission by boat to distract the Iranians, went in to grab our man, then blew up our C-130s that were stuck in the sand to prevent the Iranians from having access to our planes.

While we were rescuing our man, the Israelis provided intelligence, reconnaissance, and air power to kill the Iranians.

The mission was a staggering success.

The headlines from the press all attacked the mission. The Daily Mail claimed a significant loss of American lives. Former counter terrorism director Joe Kent recirculated Iranian propaganda that we were attempting to kill our own man we were rescuing. French outlets mocked us for blowing up our own planes just for one man.

The best the Iranian military got out of it was a pair of dirty boxers in the pattern of the American flag. They seem to think it belonged to our pilot.

And while all of this was happening, Americans were also out in space, preparing to orbit the moon.

We really are a great nation, but we are being failed by our expert class and pundits who, at this stage, constantly bet against the United States, root against the United States, and always predict disaster. At the beginning of December in 1903, the experts insisted the men of the United States would never take flight. Now, they insist we can not do the great things we are doing. They are convinced we will lose in Iran, make the situation worse, and experience calamity.

The propagandists amplify the news and views of the America haters. While all these things were happening this weekend, progressives began spreading the lie that President Trump had been taken to Walter Reed hospital. Some of them cheered on the news and wished him dead.

Instead, the Commander-in-Chief was in the White House monitoring the situation in the Middle East and the mission to the moon. It is notable that, even after word came of a successful rescue, most elected Democrats chose to attack President Trump instead of cheering on the success of the American military.

America is a great nation. But this war reveals how many Americans are committed to rooting against the very nation that gives them their liberty and security. It is also a reminder of how our enemies are using our own social media platforms to amplify not just anti-American views, but disinformation designed to demoralize American citizens.

Now, hear these words from Captain Victor Glover, the Artemis II pilot, delivered on Holy Saturday about 175,000 miles out in space, somewhere between the Earth and the moon.