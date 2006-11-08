Going along with my last post (and yes, I really am up at 4:00 a.m.), I'd like to take this opportunity to point out again that the voters did not reject conservatism in this election -- they rejected Bill Kristol's fanciful "Big Government Conservatism," which had as much to do with conservatism as horse manure does with apple pies.

It is time to go back to our first principles. We can argue about what those are, but it seems they are more National Review principles than Weekly Standard principles.