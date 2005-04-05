Americans often mistake Canadians as being kindred spirits. The fact of the matter is that while Western Canada has close similarities to the rugged individualism of the American West, Canada, as a whole, is a smarmy country filled with spineless liberals who allow a corrupt government to clamp down on freedom.

We in the United States have the First Amendment to protect our freedom of speech and freedom for churches to take moral stands. Canada has no such protection and Canada's Queen has long since abdicated any responsibility she has for her subjects to the hands of a corrupt government.

And thus begins the humorous tale of Captain Ed. Captain Ed of Captain's Quarters, dared to publish details about some testimony that was damaging to the government and was part of a "publication ban." Captain Ed has good sources and did what anyone in the American media would do -- he published the details of the testimony based on his sourced reported. We'll let Captain Ed describe the scandal:

A political scandal involving the Public Works Ministry, a government effort called the Sponsorship Program, and allegations of corruption in the ruling Liberal Party has Canada abuzz with rumors of payoffs, Mob ties, and snap elections. For the last two years, Canadian politics has been gripped by the so-called “sponsorship scandal” – tens of millions of dollars in government contracts which were funneled into advertizing firms closely connected with the Liberal government for little or no work, but with shadowy rumours that much of the money found its way back into Liberal coffers. Prime Minister Paul Martin, himself a Liberal, appointed the Gomery Commission to investigate these charges and determine whether to bring charges against government officials for corruption and malfeasance. (See the blog Small Dead Animals for some excellent background on the case.)

Most of the testimony heard by the Commission has been public, but Judge Gomery has decided to create a publication ban on the testimony of three key witnesses: Jean Brault, president of the ad agency Groupaction, Charles Guité, an officer of the Public Works ministry who worked on the Sponsorship Program, and Paul Coffin, president of the ad agency Coffin Communications.

Captain Ed's site got mentioned by Canadian media and now, the Gomery Commission is threatening legal action against any Canadian blogger who links to Captain's Quarters and any member of the media who mentions Captain's Quarters.

Well done Captain Ed.