My wife and I drove over to Target this evening. She's been wanting me to hear a song called "American Soldier" by Toby Keith. That didn't play (but we got it from iTunes). What did come on was "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" also by Toby Keith.

The thought struck me that I don't really listen to country music, but country songs do tend to be much more patriotic and pro-America than rock and alternative. I think it has a lot to do with background. The South sends more off to the military than other parts of the country. We tend to have more friends who serve the country and sacrifice themselves for us.

The rock/alternative scene tends to be more West Coast and New England with a completely different world view.

I realize Toby Keith has gone further than most, but his songs are definitely part of country music and his patriotism is much more reflective of that genre than you'll get in rock or alternative, my preferred music choices.