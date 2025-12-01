Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
10h

Wow, what a Monday morning after a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.

I agree with everything. Most of the heads in this administration were tapped to clean up the mess of the previous administration and they started out ok but have let power go to their heads. Gentlemen you are getting out over your skis. Someone needs to get this party back on track. This is not what you campaigned on and not what I voted for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Jo Cleaver's avatar
Mary Jo Cleaver
10h

This is the problem. Both sides are now totally dysfunctional. Our choice at midterms will be unacceptable v. unacceptable. Honestly, that was the choice we faced in the presidential election, which was only a year ago.

At that time, I determined that Harris was the greater threat. And early on, Trump proved that. He set off running and as you peered through his cloud of crazy, you could see things getting done.

But now the cloud of crazy seems to have overtaken him. Is he, as the Democrats claim, in the grips of dementia? If so, is the cabinet and Congress going to cover it up as the Democrats did for Biden?

For those old enough to remember: "inquiring minds want to know."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
130 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture