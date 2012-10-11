An Insignificant Hour and a Half of Joe Biden Braying Like a Biblical Donkey
I really do personally like Joe Biden, but he came across as a braying Biblical donkey tonight on stage in Kentucky. It was made worse by a moderator who lost repeated control of the debate. Up front, I have to say I’m hung up on one big thing. J...
I really do personally like Joe Biden, but he came across as a braying Biblical donkey tonight on stage in Kentucky. It was made worse by a moderator who lost repeated control of the debate. Up front, I have to say I’m hung up on one big thing. Joe Biden said the intelligence community got it wrong in Libya, but he says we can trust | Read More »