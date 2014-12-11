The CROmnibus is in chaos thanks to so many Republicans opposing the rule. That exposed the underlying weakness and it showed the Democrats just how much turmoil the GOP leaders were causing for themselves.

Now Boehner is struggling to get it passed and wants Democrat votes to help get it passed.

This puts Republicans in an interesting position. With Barack Obama now coming out to endorse Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A‘s plan that funds Obama’s Amnesty, will Republicans stand with Obama or with the GOP base that just gave them their biggest majority since World War II.

That the GOP leadership is begging Democrats to support their plan should tell you all you need to know about how bad it is.

The post An Interesting Choice for Republicans: With Their Base or With Obama appeared first on RedState.