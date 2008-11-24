Evelyn is in the habit of asking me to tell her stories. There's the story about the castle with 2,000 steps in Greece. I showed her pictures of that castle the other night and it has become the nightly story, replacing the story about Aunt Gretchen's pacifier getting swiped by a monkey.

Tonight she told me I needed to tell her the story about Ampa (my dad) and the witch. I told her I didn't know that story. She sighed in that "don't you know anything" way then told me it was "an irving edging and everybody knows those."

A what?

An urban legend.

Where the heck did my ***three year old*** learn about urban legends?!