The Gideon who spoke to our church this morning said that the Gideons are prohibited from passing out Bibles in Bibb County, Georgia, where I live.

He said that there are a lot of counties that have started doing that, assuming the "separation of church and state" prohibits Gideons from passing out Bibles in schools.

I think that is more an excuse than anything else. It's sad really. The speaker said the Gideons have easier access to schools in Russia than to schools in Bibb County, Georgia and several others.