UPDATE 2: Further clarification now: this all started with a Bill Shipp column, which suggests it's a Democrat hit job. Several credible folks do say the AJC is working hard to get a story out the door, but they aren't sure if they will. A House guy and a Senate guy, both GOP, tell me there are pictures. This, folks, is why it is called a rumor. I suggest that this has now picked up so much momentum because various reporters are trying to get other reporters to run with the story so then they can run with the story and report it as â€œso and so newspaper says . . .â€ without actually having to take the seedy lead.

UPDATE: Ha! A phone call tells me that some reporters are trying to drudge up information on the Speaker, but don't actually *HAVE* anything. So reporters are feeding on reporters trying to find something substantive, but there appears to be nothing substantive -- reporters just trying to play chicken with each other and see who goes first so they can start a feeding frenzy.

“Such are the political calculations that must be made when a story is wholly designed to inflict damage on the GOP, i.e. better to risk a greater conservative going into the Speaker's chair, or tar and feather the whole lot of them.”

A very credible rumor has started making its way to Peach Pundit. The rumor has come in from media sources, private sector sources, and government sources.

The rumor is that the AJC is about to run a hit job on Speaker Glenn Richardson. All sources say the AJC has some photographs of the Speaker -- wholly personal in nature and not at all related to the performance of his duties in office -- but, because it is Glenn Richardson, his personal life is public it seems.

So, the rumor goes that the AJC is considering running these photographs with a sordid story about the Speaker's personal life on Sunday or after the GOP has put him back in the Speaker's chair later that week. If they run it on Sunday, the rumor goes, we can expect a conservative challenge to the Speaker from Rep. Burkhalter, which I hear would make the Senate GOP very happy. If they wait until later to run the story, they can instead ask how conservative Republicans would vote for a scoundrel like Glenn Richardson, and tar and feather the whole caucus. Such are the political calculations that must be made when a story is wholly designed to inflict damage on the GOP, i.e. better to risk a greater conservative going into the Speaker's chair, or tar and feather the whole lot of them.

Again, it's just a rumor, but it's picking up steam.

What would make it even more interesting, on the assumption this is real, is if the photos came from a Republican and not a Democrat.