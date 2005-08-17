Liberals! They are whiny and, as November 2004 demostrated, losers. So, now they are declaring war in the Battle for America.

Go watch the video and remember this: They may have "the pen of Walt Whitman and Hemingway, the determination of Ceasar Chavez, Margaret Sanger, and Sojourner Truth, the faith of Martin and Malcolm, the beauty of Billy Holliday and Duke Ellington, the strength of Roosevelt and Kennedy, the joy of Mark Twain" (all of whom are dead), but we have the White House, the Senate, the House of Representative, the Supreme Court (coming soon), most state legislatures, most Governors' Mansions, and the freaking military. Bawhahaha.

Someone ought to tell them that "the pen is mightier than the sword" only when the majority agrees with you. And apparently the majority thinks otherwise.

Hat tip to Feddie.