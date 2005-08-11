I'm 14 stories in the air with a great view of Coleman Hill in Macon, GA from my office. Yesterday, I was talking on the phone and noticed a high speed police chase coming down Walnut Street. Five police cars after one blue car. The Telegraph chronicles what I saw.

A hot pursuit got even hotter Wednesday afternoon when a suspect's car crashed down an embankment and caught fire near the Ocmulgee River in downtown Macon.

Jason Scott Brown, 27, who was wanted on theft charges, refused to pull over for Bibb County sheriff's Lt. George Meadows on Mercer University Drive near Pio Nono Avenue at about 2:30 p.m., Meadows said.