And I sure do support and admire him.]

I love the President. I will do whatever I can to get him re-elected. But I want to vomit over all this spending. He has shown no desire to hault the whoring in Congress and has refused to veto anything. He cannot be principled and sell out to the highest bidder.

George, tell Congress to stop it's spending ways. I can't give any more money to your campaign because everything I got back in the tax cut is going to pay for this new medicare entitlement.

Who needs Democrats when you have Compassionate Conservatives.

Who cares what I think when they know I'll vote Republican anyway.