No, not to the new years, but to the SteveNote -- Steve job's keynote at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco. The event takes place on January 9th and I'm saving some money to buy me an iTV.

Now, i don't know what is going to come of it, but I am really hoping for an Apple built cell phone. I like my Blackberry, but I know Apple can do better. And frankly, the more I use my Blackberry, the less interested I am in having email with me everywhere. I'd love to get a RAZR, but the Motorola operating system on the RAZR sucks. It is not intuitive and is not easy to use, though the phone is brilliant.

Apple can do so much better. So let the countdown begin!

Every Macfan knows Christmas doesn't really come until January 9th. It's like we're Greek Orthodox.